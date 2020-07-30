SBP sells MTBs worth Rs167.5 billion

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sold Rs167.5 billion worth of market treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday, while the yields rose across the board.

The raised amount was lower than the pre-auction target of Rs200 billion.

The three-month treasury bills cut-off yield increased to 6.9501 percent from 6.5598 percent in the previous auction held on July 15. SBP sold Rs63.696 billion worth of the shortest tenor paper.

Six-month yield stood at 7.0995 percent, which was higher than the previous yield of 6.570 percent. The SBP sold Rs49.900 billion of six months treasury bills.

The cut-off yield on 12-month paper was 7.140 percent. That compared with 6.6001 percent in the previous auction. The raised amount through the auction of this paper was Rs54 billion.

Consumer price index inflation rate edged up slightly to 8.6 percent year-on-year in June from 8.22 percent in previous month. Central bank would announce its next interest rate decision in September. The SBP slashed the policy rate by 100bps to seven percent in last monetary policy meeting held on June 25. It has surprised financial markets with a big cumulative 625bps cut since mid-March, extending an aggressive policy easing cycle to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

Topline Securities CEO Muhammad Sohail said, “After deferment of announcement of next monetary policy, the market is expecting rates to remain unchanged. Moreover, expectations of CPI is also on higher side, which can compel buyers to invest in T-bills at higher yield.”