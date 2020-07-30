IB VOGT plans 100MW solar plant

KARACHI: F1 Solar PK has sought a generation license for a 100MW solar power plant proposed to be set up in Jamshoro Sindh at an estimated cost of $83.4 million, a statement said on Wednesday.

The main sponsor of the project, IB VOGT GMBH intends to be a major player in developing projects in the energy sector with particular emphasis on development of renewable energy projects through investment in efficient and profitable projects.

IB VOGT has established two subsidiaries, which are the major shareholders in F1 Solar PK including IBV Lasbela Holdco 1 Limited and IBV Lasbela Holdco 2 Limited, both established in the United Kingdom under the laws of England and Wales.

There has been an enormous increase in the demand of energy because of industrial development and population growth, in comparison to enhancement in energy production. Supply of energy is, therefore, far less than the actual demand, resultantly crisis.

Due to poor energy mix, most of the country's generation is coming from thermal fuel sources including furnace oil and high speed diesel, which results in expensive generation of 12 USD cents /KWh on average.