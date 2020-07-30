Gold rates increase Rs250/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs250/tola on Wednesday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market increased to Rs122,750/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs214 to Rs105,238. In the international market, gold prices increased $25 to $1,955/ounce.
Silver rates; however, dropped Rs30/tola to Rs1,470/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams dropped Rs25.72 to Rs1,260.28.
