Boeing reports big loss

New York: Boeing suffered a bigger-than-expected loss in the latest quarter, the company announced on Wednesday, and signaled additional job cuts are likely as it contends with a protracted air travel downturn amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The aerospace giant, which previously suspended the dividend for shareholders and announced a 10 percent staff downsizing, also said it would phase out production of the iconic 747 jumbo jet and ratchet back production plans on other commercial aircraft due to the weak outlook.

Those moves are expected to lead to further job cuts.

"Regretfully, the prolonged impact of COVID-19 causing further reductions in our production rates and lower demand for commercial services means we´ll have to further assess the size of our workforce," Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in a message to employees.

"This is difficult news, and I know it adds uncertainty during an already challenging time. We will try to limit the impact on our people as much as possible going forward."

Calhoun, in an interview with CNBC, said the latest surge in US coronavirus cases made the near-term travel outlook "more difficult" because airlines that had added flights amid a brief uptick in interest are now cutting back.

But there also was "more optimism about a vaccine" for COVID-19 sometime in 2021 that would support an industry recovery, he said.

The company suffered a $2.4 billion loss in the quarter ending June 30 as revenues plunged 25 percent to $11.8 billion.

The hit from coronavirus has prolonged and worsened Boeing´s slump due to the crisis surrounding the 737 MAX, which was grounded globally in March 2019 following two deadly crashes.

Boeing said it was making "steady progress" towards getting the MAX recertified to fly, after the Federal Aviation Administration completed test flights earlier this month. That process, too, was delayed by the pandemic.