Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee weakened on Wednesday, as importers and corporates bought dollars to meet month-end demand, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 166.78/dollar, a 0.19 percent, or 33 paisas, weaker from the previous closing of 166.45 in the interbank currency market.

In the open market, the rupee also fell to 167.20 against the dollar, compared with 166.60 in the previous session.

“There was a surge in demand for the foreign exchange, as importers and firms went to start buying dollars to meet end of the month obligations ahead of Eid holidays,” a currency dealer said. Dealers said the rupee lost grounds despite $505 million worth of inflows received from the World Bank on Tuesday.

“The rupee came under renewed pressure. The reason was simple, supply was weak, while demand was strong,” another dealer said.

Dealers attributed the decline in the rupee value to the increasing dollar purchasing by commercial banks on the expectations the rupee will weaken in the near-term due to subdued exports.

The exports are not supporting the local unit, while a decrease in the interest rate by the central bank in a year from 13.25 percent to 7 percent also contributed to the fall in the rupee value.

Lower returns on the rupee deposit forced people to buy dollars. Moreover, there is still the lack of clarity on dollar inflows and their timings like dollar bonds and the IMF loan and the foreign direct investment, dealers said.