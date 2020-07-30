SBP expands scope of shariah-compliant financial services

KARACHI: The central bank on Wednesday announced expansion in scope of shariah-compliant financial institutions to offer financing products among other things if they commit transforming their windows to full-fledged Islamic banking branches within three years.

The move was aimed at to increase share of Islamic banking assets and deposits by about 10 percent in three years, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

“Keeping in view the significant potential of Islamic banking windows (IBWs) in enhancing the share and outreach of shariah-compliant financial services and increase in financial inclusion, SBP has issued revised instructions for banks to expand the scope of operations of IBWs,” the SBP said in a statement. “IBWs can now offer all types of financing products to their customers including corporates, SMEs (small and medium enterprises), agriculture, housing, and consumers. However, this facility is subject to the condition that respective IBW branch shall be converted into full-fledged Islamic banking branch within a period of three years.”

Bankers termed the move a positive to growth of shariah-compliant financial sector and as a right step to improve service efficiency of the industry lacking human capital.

“There is a lack of qualified human resource and capacity building in the Islamic banking industry,” said a senior banker. “So, it’s a nice thing that the IBWs policy will cover the issues such as staff or HR (human resource) arrangements and training and capacity building of their staffers to handle customers properly.”

The SBP expected the new policy measure to contribute towards achieving the targets set under the N0ational Financial Inclusion Strategy for Islamic banking, which envisages attaining a share of 25 percent percent in total assets and deposits of the banking industry and 30 percent share in total branch network of the industry by the end of 2023.

Assets of Islamic banking industry increased 2.3 percent (Rs76 billion) during the quarter January to March, 2020, the SBP’s latest banking bulletin said. Similarly, deposits of Islamic banking industry experienced a quarterly growth of 1.5 percent (Rs40 billion) during the period. Market share of Islamic banking assets and deposits in the overall banking industry was recorded at 15.2 percent and 16.9 percent, respectively by March-end.

The network of Islamic banking industry consisted of 22 Islamic banking institutions; 5 full-fledged Islamic banks and 17 conventional banks having standalone Islamic banking branches with 3,250 branches spread across 120 districts, according to the bulletin.

At present, Islamic banking products and services are being offered by full-fledged Islamic banks, Islamic banking subsidiaries and Islamic banking branches of conventional banks after getting approval/licence from SBP. Conventional banks can open IBWs, which are dedicated counters in conventional branches, after getting permission from SBP. However, these were not allowed to offer any financing products.

With 1,400 IBWs of 11 banks currently operational in the country, their potential to improve access to finance will increase significantly. Further, it will contribute towards increase in financial inclusion through provision of shariah-compliant financing facilities to vast majority of population.

The revised instructions also incorporate different amendments or additions to existing regulations and include policy formulation on IBWs, submission of annual IBWs expansion plan, physical setup and display requirements for IBWs, opening and closure of IBWs, their fee structure, and revisions in reporting requirements.

These revised instructions will supersede all previous instructions issued on IBWs by SBP from time to time, said the central bank.