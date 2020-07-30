Nassau distance test expected to be within Nazeef’s reach

LONDON: Nazeef has already exceeded the hopes of her connections and will therefore face her next challenge with “no pressure” in the Qatar Nassau Stakes. Defending champion Deirdre and French Classic winner Fancy Blue lead the six-strong opposition to John Gosden’s prolific filly in Thursday’s Group One showpiece at Goodwood.

Nazeef is already an “absolute star”, however, in the words of owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s racing manager Angus Gold - who is optimistic that, following her Group One breakthrough in Newmarket’s Falmouth Stakes, she will take this move up to 10 furlongs in her stride.

The four-year-old has extended her winning sequence to six, and Gold said: “She’s been an absolute star obviously this year - it’s lovely to see her not only fulfil the potential but exceed what we hoped.

“We were hoping to make her a stakes winner — and she’s won a Listed, Group Two and now a Group One. It’s been a real thrill.”

He admits the extra two furlongs are a step into the unknown, but expects them to suit Nazeef. “Stepping up in trip now will be interesting, but everyone who has ridden her has always felt she would get it,” added Gold.

“Obviously you never know for sure until they try, but I’m very hopeful she will stay it — the way she has always finished off her races. There’s no pressure. She’s a Group One winner, and she’s done us and herself proud.”

Nazeef’s main rival in the market is Fancy Blue, who gave her trainer Donnacha O’Brien a first Classic win when claiming the Prix de Diane in a thrilling finish at Chantilly earlier this month. Second in the Irish 1,000 Guineas previously, Fancy Blue beat Alpine Star a short neck in the Diane, with third-placed Peaceful and fourth Raabihah just two heads further back.

O’Brien said: “In a tight finish between four horses you can usually mark it down a bit, but they were definitely the right horses involved that day and they pulled clear of the rest of the field, so it looks like very strong form. Fancy Blue is very genuine, tries hard and takes her work well. She’s a very uncomplicated and talented filly who relaxes and is able to quicken.”

O’Brien expects Fancy Blue to adapt to the Sussex track as she lines up in a race that is part of the Qipco British Champions Series.

He added: “You can’t be sure until you go there, but she’s quite easy to ride in a race and adaptable. I’d say she’s got a very good chance of handling it all and she’s been in great form since France.”