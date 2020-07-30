FATF compliance

This refers to the editorial ‘Attempting agreement’ (Jul 29). The legislation required to meet the FATF conditions is a question of life and death for our economy. Otherwise, Pakistan may be included in the black list with horrible consequences. The opposition does not seem to be in a mood to support the legislation – except as a quid pro quo on clipping NAB’s role and its powers.

Linking the FATF bill with a compromise on some other issue by the opposition is unacceptable and unjustified as compliance with the FATF is of grave import for us and its urgency cannot be ruled out in view of the forthcoming review. To overcome the opposition’s obduracy and procrastination, the government should issue an ordinance to address the requirements of the FATF. Subsequently, If need be, the government can hold a referendum to ratify it in the larger national interest. Where there is a will, there is a way. One expects that the Supreme Court would not be averse to this proposition as national interest matters must remain above politics and cross party lines.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi