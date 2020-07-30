close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
July 30, 2020

Pak HC to remain closed on 31st on account of Eid

July 30, 2020

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on July 31 (Friday) on the occasion of Eidul Adha, a statement said on Wednesday.

