Pak HC to remain closed on 31st on account of Eid

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on July 31 (Friday) on the occasion of Eidul Adha, a statement said on Wednesday.
