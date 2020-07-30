Minister for food security needed to deal with Covid and Brexit threats, say MPs

LONDON: A minister for food security is needed to help with the threats posed by Covid-19 and a “disorderly Brexit”, a group of MPs said.

A new report by the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee warns the government “cannot be complacent” and said possible future crises triggered by climate change or a disorderly end to the Brexit transition period could pose challenges to food supplies.

Neil Parish, the Tory chairman of the committee, said despite the easing of lockdown, “problems with food security are far from over”. He added: “Food banks and other food redistribution organisations have reacted heroically to a shocking spike in demand for food aid, but this problem is likely to get worse before it gets better.

“It is therefore essential that the government appoints a new minister for food security who will stop this issue falling between the cracks. The government’s actions to lock down the country and close businesses were necessary, but they had huge impacts on the food sector and on food security.” Parish said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs was “commendable” during the pandemic, but the overall government response could have been better.

He added: “Despite warnings from other countries, it seemed as though the government was constantly playing catch-up in trying to support the food industry during this crisis.

“The pandemic also highlighted our reliance on key workers, and I unreservedly thank those in the food supply chain whose work kept the nation fed throughout the crisis. In the future the government will need to communicate better with the public.