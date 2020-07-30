‘No viable alternative’ to quarantine policy, says Dowden

LONDON: There is “no viable alternative” to the UK’s quarantine policy for international arrivals, a Cabinet minister has said.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said testing passengers at airports is not a “silver bullet” allowing restrictions to be eased. He made the comments as the boss of Heathrow Airport declared the UK “needs a passenger testing regime and fast”.

Dowden told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are not at the point where there is a viable alternative to the 14-day quarantine. There is a real risk here – the virus is spreading around the world, it’s rising rapidly around the world.

“We need to ensure that the measures we’ve taken in the UK – which have been very difficult – to keep this virus under control, do not go to waste because we allow cases to come in from elsewhere.”

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, he said coronavirus can “incubate over a period of time”, adding: “There’s not a silver bullet of just testing immediately at the border.”

Preliminary modelling from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine suggested 94 per cent of cases would be detected if the quarantine period was cut to eight days and passengers tested negative on the seventh.

Shorter quarantine periods “can prevent a substantial amount of transmission”, the research indicated. Some 88 per cent of cases would be identified if travellers self-isolate for six days and test negative on the fifth day, according to the study.