Aidrus, Mirza step down as PM’s aides

ISLAMABAD: A little over a week after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government made public the details of assets and citizenship of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aides, Tania Aidrus and Dr Zafar Mirza stepped down as the Premier’s special assistants on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Division had released details of all the Prime Minister’s advisers and special assistants on July 18, leading to the opposition questioning the legality of foreign nationals serving in vital positions in the cabinet.

On Wednesday, Tania Aidrus, who was the special assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan, announced that she had stepped down “in the greater public interest”. In her disclosures, Aidrus has Canadian citizenship and permanent residency of Singapore.

“Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan,” Aidrus said on Twitter. “In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role. I will continue to serve my country and the PM’s vision to my best ability.”

In the resignation letter that she posted, Aidrus said she returned to Pakistan “with the singular intent to contribute and develop the vision of a Digital Pakistan”, and stressed: “I always was and shall be a Pakistani.”

She added: “I believe the recent discourse in the public sphere about my Canadian nationality, which is a consequence of my birth and not an acquisition of choice, is a distraction to my ability to execute on the long term vision for a Digital Pakistan. It is unfortunate that a Pakistani’s desire to serve Pakistan is clouded by such issues.”

Less than an hour later, Dr Zafar Mirza, who was at the forefront of the government’s coronavirus response, also took to Twitter to announce his resignation as special assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services. Dr Mirza’s disclosures showed he had no other nationality besides Pakistan’s.

“I have resigned as SAPM (Special Assistant to the Prime Minister). I came to Pakistan on a personal invitation of Imran Khan leaving WHO,” Dr Mirza said. “I worked hard and honestly. It was a privilege to serve Pakistan.”

Dr Mirza’s departure came as the country witnessed a reduction in confirmed coronavirus cases. “I am satisfied that I leave at a time when Covid-19 has declined in Pakistan as a result of a grand national effort,” he said.

He then specified the reason behind his departure. In a subsequent tweet, Dr Mirza said: “Due to the ongoing negative discussion about the role of SAPMs and criticism on the government, I choose to resign.

“Pakistani people deserve a better health care. I have worked sincerely to contribute to this cause. Pakistan will Inshallah emerge out of Covid-19 with a stronger health care system.”

Aidrus and Dr Mirza’s resignations were accepted by the Prime Minister in a cabinet notification issued later.