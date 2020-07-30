Anti-terrorism, UNSC bills sail through amid rumpus by opposition

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday passed “The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020” and “The United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020” with a majority vote amid sloganeering and strong protest from the opposition members.



The opposition members tore copies of agenda and bills while surrounding the Speaker’s dais while continuing slogans ‘No, No’ as Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan moved the two bills for passage.

The speaker, while directing the protesting members to occupy their seats, said that he would not take dictation from anybody. “You may occupy my seat,” the speaker also asked the opposition members.

The Speaker started legislative business in the House while interrupting Maulana Asad Mahmood who was speaking on a point of order. The JUI-F parliamentaryleader was facing sloganeering from the government benches for continue his speech when the House began clause wise approval of two bills.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr Shireen Mazari had also joined the government members standing in their seats to raise slogans against Maulana Asad. The House echoed with voices of ‘Diesel Diesel’.

This legislation is related to fulfil certain requirements of the Financial Action Task Force in order to bring Pakistan out of FATF’s grey list. The legislation is aimed at empowering the federal government to direct authorities in Pakistan to implement various measures in the Security Council resolutions including the freezing and seizure of assets, travel ban and arms embargo on the entities and individuals, who are designated on the sanctions list of the United Nations.

The UN Security Council Resolution 1373 requires member states to implement counter-terrorism measures, especially countering the financing of terrorism through their domestic laws. This obligation is implemented in Pakistan through Anti-Pakistan Act, 1997.

Meanwhile, the opposition members in the National Assembly came harsh on the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for accusing the parties opposed to the government of trying to get rid of accountability by proposing 35 amendments to the NAB Law.

Except from passage of two bills relating to FATF conditions, the opposition leaders particularly former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khawaja Muhammad Asif dominated proceedings of the House while giving strong replies to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s Tuesday speech.

Some strong protest from the opposition members also prevented Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi from taking the floor thrice.

However, it was Minister for Communication Murad Saeed who took on opposition saying the government is in no mood to give NRO to the corrupt elements. However, the PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif said they did not want any relief from the government as they have already suffered a lot because of NAB law.

He said it seems that the NAB laws are applied only when the opposition members are to be targeted while the extremely corrupt elements in the government are enjoying immunity. He said the foreign minister spoke in the House for over an hour and try to give political colour to the whole matter and an impression was given that the opposition was acting against national interests. “The two sides had already reached consensus on two bills to meet FATF conditions while law including the anti-terrorism bill could be used for political purposes,” he said.

He regretted that an impression was also given that the opposition also wanted to see NAB law in their favour. “This is our experience that NAB law was used against those who drafted them,” he said.

Khawaja Asif also questioned when KP province was piece of Heaven where there was no corruption saying the corrupt people sitting in ruling party’s ranks have no precedence in the past. “Why are there exceptions like Malam Jabba resort, billions tree campaign and foreign funding,” he said adding that provincial accountability head also had to be resigned and the department should be locked.

He said the opposition received draft of the government’s bill in darkness of the night, only three days back through which the government sought extension in tenures of the NAB chairman and deputy prosecutor. “Only a day after the government withdrew the amendment,” he said.

He also offered the government to start accountability process from the year 1947. Without naming Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the PML-N leader questioned as to why the NAB inquired such persons for their income being earned from shrines.

He went on to say that they wanted to save all politicians from black NAB law saying they also did not want to make laws relating to FATF as controversial. As the Deputy Speaker announced to give floor to Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the opposition members raised slogans of ‘No No’ and the chair had to take break for 10 minutes.

Taking the floor after break, the PPP leader Raja Parvaiz Ashraf said that foreign minister attempted declare the whole opposition as corrupt. “We want the government to get rid of NAB law but they still want to stick to it,” he said.

He said if the government wanted accountability, everybody should pass through the process regardless of his affiliations. He regretted that the minister also gave an impression that the opposition parties were against the FATF-related laws. “It will be in our national interests if Pakistan comes out of grey list of FATF,” he said.

He said that it was PPP, which first was hit by NAB law and loyalties of nine parliamentarians were changed and PPP Patriots was created when they were in majority and then PML-N was mired by scandals. “Tomorrow you will also suffer by the NAB law,” he warned the government members.

He pointed out that the government should remember that the Supreme Court had declared that NAB was being used for political engineering. “I am ready to accept that you are honest but the people are not ready to accept the same,” he said.

He also regretted that the foreign minister also alleged the opposition was not interested in the national security rather it was saving its skin. He said that bills relating to FATF conditions were pending in standing committees but every time it was said that advisers were not available.

He asked the government to use 20 million abuses for the opposition but at least give 10,000 jobs. He alleged that the National Assembly proceeding on Tuesday was adjourned abruptly so that the opposition members should not be given time to speak.

He also questioned as to why ordinance relating to Kulbhushan was not brought when the House remained in session for whole month of June. The chair attempted to give floor to the foreign minister for third time but he could not speak due to uproar created by the opposition members.

The JUI-F members including Maulana Asad Mahmood gathered in front of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and started arguing with him. Taking the floor next, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said the opposition members would not get NRO even if they continue making a noise. “InshaAllah the accountability process will continue and no one will get immunity,” he said.

The minister said that Pakistan was placed on the grey list of FATF due to loot and plunder of these corrupt elements questioning as to who gave NRO to Raymond Davis and as to who brought orders of ‘Do More’ from America. “You give NRO to Davis who martyred Pakistanis on roads of Lahore,” he said.

He also alleged that the opposition leaders use Parliament only to hide their corruption. “We will not pardon them in cases of sugar mills and others. He went on to say that today’s prime minister is representing not only Pakistan but the whole Muslim world.

He said Khawaja Asif was kept Iqama when he was country’s foreign minister and also continued to receive salary. He said that sugar inquiry mentioned names of Zardari and Sharif family and not of Imran Khan or Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “We will not give NRO to sugar mills mafia,” he maintained as the opposition members continued to make a noise in the House.

Murad Saeed said the opposition leaders used name of Pakistan only for the sake of their interests and get NRO. “They still seek NRO but also admit that they looted the national exchequer,” he said.

Murad Saeed said the parliamentarians looting the country should not be given immunity and the PTI government would not allow the same facility.