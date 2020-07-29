Five officers transferred in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has ordered postings and transfers of five officers from Grade 18 to 20 whereas additional chief secretary has been promoted to Grade 22.

According to the notification Tuesday, Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali was upgraded to Grade 22 and ordered to continue working. Energy Secretary Saqib Zafar was made livestock and dairy development secretary; additional chief secretary energy Irum Bukhari was given additional charge of secretary energy, primary and secondary healthcare additional secretary Zubair Waheed was made additional secretary Punjab Land Records Authority while additional DG Salma Salman was made additional secretary primary and secondary healthcare. Jhang’s additional deputy commissioner Muhammad Ashraf’s services were placed at the disposal of DG anti-corruption establishment.