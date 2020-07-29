Mansehra-Thakot Expressway opened for Traffic: Gen Asim

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman and SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa Tueasday said that Mansehra-Thakot Expressway had been opened for traffic.

In a message, he said that constructed with the cost of 136 billion, the 80-kilometer, two-way Mansehra-Thakot Expressway is extension of 40 km Havelian-Mansehra four-lane Motorway.

He said that the CPEC had been making progress and so was Pakistan.

Highway police and toll staff had been deployed, adding that decision had been taken to add the cost of Security in PC-1 for each highway/ motorway project.