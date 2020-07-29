Broadsheet reiterates threat, responds to PCB statement

WASHINGTON: Broadsheet LLC has reiterated its claim that it intends to enforce action against Pakistan's national cricket team.

In another letter issued on Tuesday, the company said that it has not received any response from Islamabad after the letter sent on 24th July.

"In the absence of any response, we reiterate our view that the Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) is a state organ and thus its assets, and those of the state, are one and the same."

The letter further stated that it was a matter of fact that the "Government of Pakistan is ultimate owner of the Pakistani Cricket Board, and that the Board forms part of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination.