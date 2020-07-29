NA Secretariat moves 7 bills to joint sitting of parliament

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) secretariat has transmitted seven Bills for the consideration of joint sitting of the Parliament which have been passed by National Assembly but failed in obtaining approval of the Senate.

"The Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2019" is also part of the seven bills being submitted to the joint sitting. The bill provides legal support to the requesting state (foreign country) by executing necessary actions on its territory in criminal cases warranting shared assistance.

Well-placed parliamentary sources revealed to The News Tuesday evening that the bills are required to become act since the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Asian Pacific Committee will review legislation made by Pakistan next month and it would submit report to the Preliminary of the FATF to be held in October this year where the case for Pakistan’s placement would be considered which is already in the grey list and trying to come out of it.

The sources said that the government has planned to summon the joint sitting of Parliament towards the end of the week or immediate after Eid holidays to take up the seven bills. All the seven bills have been made part of the agenda for the joint sitting.

The government has decided to make another attempt for resuming stalled consultation with the opposition and for the purpose its stalwarts will have discussion today (Wednesday) in the National Assembly and Senate as both will be in session.

The ruling alliance trouble shooter federal minister Pervez Khattak told The News Tuesday late evening that an informal meeting between the government and opposition leaders could take place today (Wednesday). Khattak made it clear that he wouldn’t be part of the efforts for formal talks with the opposition. “Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is a senior leader of the party, would be engaging the opposition if possible,” he added.

The opposition has decided to put up resistance for all seven bills including the Mutual legal Assistance bill when it will be tabled in the joint sitting. The sources reminded that the government would try to keep some members of the opposition away from the joint sitting so that it could get the bills passed through majority votes. The use of coercive methods for the purpose couldn’t be ruled out by the government.

The opposition has serious reservations about the bills especially of the Mutual Legal Assistance bill that was opposed by the opposition tooth and nail when passed by the National Assembly in January this year.

According to objects and reasons of the Bill, “Increase in international organized crime has made it imperative for international community including Pakistan to improve effectiveness of legal instruments. Lack of uniformity in law and weak coordination mechanism between countries affect combating of crimes across borders. In order to overcome these challenges, legal cover is essentially required.”

According to clause 4 of the Bill, “Functions of the central authority. - (l) The central authority shall have all such powers as may be necessary to perform its duties and functions under this Act. (2) Without prejudice to the generality of sub-section (1), the central authority shall be authorized to: (a) make a request on behalf of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the appropriate authority of a country for mutual legal assistance in an investigation commenced, or proceedings instituted in Islamic Republic of Pakistan relating to a criminal offence committed, or suspected on reasonable grounds to have been committed within or outside of Pakistan; (b) receive and deal with requests received from the appropriate authority of a country or mutual legal assistance in any investigation commenced, or proceedings instituted in that country relating to an offence committed, or suspended on reasonable grounds to have been committed within or courtside that country; (c) certify or authenticate or arrange for the certification and authentication of any documents or other material supplied in response to a request for assistance; (d) take practical measures to facilitate the orderly and rapid disposition of request for assistance; (e) make any arrangements deemed necessary in order to transit the evidentiary material gathered in response to request for assistance to the appropriate authority of the requesting country or to authorize any other authority as prescribed to do so, and; (f) to carry out such other tasks as provided for in this Act or which may be necessary for effective assistance to be provided or received. (3) The central authority may, having regard to its functions and to exercise its powers efficiently, delegate its functions and powers to one or more subordinate officers not less than the rank of a joint secretary.”

The sources in government contented that at least three of the seven bills supposed to be taken by the joint sitting of the Parliament are directly or indirectly linked with the demands of the FATF. Mutual Legal Assistance Bill is one the same. According to Article 70 Clause (2), “If a Bill transmitted to a House under clause (1) is rejected or is not passed within ninety days of its receipt or is passed with amendment, the Bill, at the request of the House in which it originated, shall be referred to a mediation committee constituted under Article 71 for consideration and resolution thereon.”