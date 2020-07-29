After visiting city localities, CM displeased with Lahore admin police chiefs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday suspended some duty officers for showing negligence in their duties, maintaining poor cleanliness arrangements and lack of other facilities.

Some officers were transferred as the CM expressed his indignation over their performance. On his direction, DSP Mughalpura Atif Miraj and SHO Mughalpura Police Station Tahir were suspended. He also suspended Director Social Welfare Mubasher.

He expressed his displeasure over the performance of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and SP Civil Lines Safdar Raza Kazmi. Buzdar expressed his anger over the performance of Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority Kamran Khan. Similarly, Additional DG PHA Tariq Ali Basra was removed from his post and made an OSD. Municipal Officer (Infrastructure and Service) Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Anwar Sajid was suspended, whereas the CM expressed his indignation over the performance of DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal. During the visit, he telephonically directed the deputy commissioner to shift people found sleeping in a park near Liberty to the shelter home.

He expressed his displeasure over the performance of Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt (retd) Hammad Raza and asserted that whosoever delivered would remain on his post. He said he made a comprehensive visit to the Lahore city and reviewed cleanliness situation, street lights and other civic facilities. He stressed that wherever any deficiency or negligence surfaced, he took action after ascertaining the responsibility there and then.