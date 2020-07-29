Malaysian ex-PM gets 12 years jail over corruption

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in jail on corruption charges linked to the multi-billion-dollar scandal that led to the downfall of his government two years ago.
The ex-PM was also fined almost $50 million after being convicted on all seven charges in the first of several trials related to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.
The 67-year-old is challenging the verdict and will be allowed to remain free on continued bail until a appeals process is complete. Billions of dollars were stolen from Malaysia’s main state investment fund.
KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in jail on corruption charges linked to the multi-billion-dollar scandal that led to the downfall of his government two years ago.
The ex-PM was also fined almost $50 million after being convicted on all seven charges in the first of several trials related to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.
The 67-year-old is challenging the verdict and will be allowed to remain free on continued bail until a appeals process is complete. Billions of dollars were stolen from Malaysia’s main state investment fund.