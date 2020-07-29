Malaysian ex-PM gets 12 years jail over corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in jail on corruption charges linked to the multi-billion-dollar scandal that led to the downfall of his government two years ago.

The ex-PM was also fined almost $50 million after being convicted on all seven charges in the first of several trials related to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.

The 67-year-old is challenging the verdict and will be allowed to remain free on continued bail until a appeals process is complete. Billions of dollars were stolen from Malaysia’s main state investment fund.