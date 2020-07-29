Traders’ attempt to open shops foiled

LAHORE: Hide-and-seek between traders and administration including police continued the whole day for opening and closing markets and shops following the smart lockdown imposed by the Punjab government for 9 days started from Tuesday.

Trade leaders attempted to instigate the small traders and shopkeepers for opening shops and markets and incited them to agitate against the police and administration while keeping their own shops closed.

Police also made footages of opened shops through mobile phones and the shopkeepers closed their shops after seeing that the police were making their footages.

The trade leaders said the whole country including Islamabad opened on Tuesday while only markets and bazaars of Punjab were kept closed which is discrimination against the traders of Punjab.

The elected representatives of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) including president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hassam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Javeed addressing a press conference said the government made a crucial decision without consulting with the traders.