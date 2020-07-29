Court seeks police, FIA replies in new petition against Cynthia

ISLAMABAD: An additional district and sessions court Tuesday issued notices to the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking their replies on a petition filed for registration of a case against a US blogger, Cynthia D. Ritchie, for allegedly defaming the PPP leadership.

Judge Muhammad Jahangir Awan took up the petition filed by Advocate Kalsoom Khalid for registration of a case against Cynthia.

Cynthia's counsel Imran Feroze Malik pleaded the court that proceedings in a similar case were on in the court and an inquiry was underway in this regard by the FIA.

He pleaded the court to combine the case with another petition earlier filed on the issue. The court however issued notices to the parties and sought their replies by August 5.