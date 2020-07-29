AKDWP reviews 13 uplift projects

MUZAFFARBAD: The 1st meeting of Azad Kashmir Developmental Working Party (AKDWP) for fiscal year 2020-21 was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary(Development) Dr Syed Asif Hussian. The meeting reviewed 13 developmental projects costing over Rs1.784 billion. The projects relate to forest, fisheries, sports, youth & culture, physical planning & housing, social welfare, communication & works and power sectors.

Addressing the meeting, the ACSD, Dr Syed Asif Hussain directed the heads of the departments to formulate a comprehensive plan to achieve the targets of development set by the government for the current financial year. He directed the secretaries to accelerate the pace of progress on various development projects and avoid additional expenditure, and ensure the complete monitoring of the developmental projects so that the projects could be completed within specific time period.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of federal government through video link, secretaries of the respective line departments and officials of P&DD.