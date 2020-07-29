close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 29, 2020

Rain expected in Lahore

National

A
APP
July 29, 2020

LAHORE: Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in the most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan