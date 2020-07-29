Missing child found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAKKI MARWAT: A minor, who went missing three days ago, was found dead in Darra Pezu Town on Tuesday, local sources said.
They said that 12-year-old Asadullah, son of Matiullah, went out from home on Saturday for playing but did not return home.
LAKKI MARWAT: A minor, who went missing three days ago, was found dead in Darra Pezu Town on Tuesday, local sources said.
They said that 12-year-old Asadullah, son of Matiullah, went out from home on Saturday for playing but did not return home.