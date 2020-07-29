close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
July 29, 2020

We are not here to stamp murder suspect’s compromise deal: Supreme Court

Top Story

NR
News Report
July 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A man who has been convicted of murdering his wife filed an application for compromise in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

He has asked for the forgiveness of his wife’s family in the case. Hearing the case, a Supreme Court judge remarked that men can’t be forgiven for murdering their wives. More cases of domestic violence and honour killing are being reported now, he remarked, according to a private news channel.

Justice Qazi Amin asked why should any relief be given to the man who has murdered his wife? “The court is not here to stamp the suspect’s compromise deal,” he said. The person who appeared on behalf of the petitioner said that the suspect’s lawyer has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He said that he got the case in an emergency because of which he couldn’t prepare for it. The case will be heard after Eidul Azha. The court has issued notices to Sindh prosecutor general and asked for his advice in the case.

Latest News

More From Top Story