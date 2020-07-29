Historians to highlight SC’s role pointing out how democracy was destroyed in India in last six years

NEW DELHI: The microblogging website, Twitter, has reportedly withheld two ‘contentious’ tweets by advocate Prashant Bhushan wherein he cast aspersions about the Indian judiciary. This comes at the backdrop of a suo motu contempt notice by the apex Court against Bhushan and Twitter Inc. One of these was on Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde riding abike. Another tweet was on his comments on last four CJIs.

As per reports, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari noted that the said tweets brought ‘disrepute’ to the ‘administration of justice.’ The court has further asked the advocate to explain whether the tweets are ‘contemptuous’ in nature. As per Twitter policies, a tweet is usually withheld in response to a legal action or an order from a competent court in any country.

Advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing Twitter Inc. in the apex court, informed that a tweet is deleted only after a court order and clarified that ‘withholding tweets’ did not imply ‘deletion of tweets’. Reportedly, when a court takes suo motu cognisance of a subject as ‘contemptuous’, it is deemed that the matter is liable for contempt even if none is prosecuted by the end of the trial. As per Bar and Bench, by withholding the tweets, the social media giant has kept its options open – either to delete or restore them, post the final verdict in the case. The lawyer, Bhushan, wrote in one of this tweets: “When historians in future look back at the last 6 years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the Supreme Court in this destruction, & more particularly the role of the last 4 CJIs.” In the other tweet about current CJI he tweeted: “CJI rides a 50 lakh motorcycle belonging to a BJP leader at Raj Bhavan Nagpur, without mask or helmet at a time when he keeps the SC in Lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access justice.”

Later, a group of 131 prominent citizens, including former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B. Lokur and Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, released a statement Monday, expressing solidarity with activist-advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was issued a contempt notice by the SC last week. The 131 signatories of the statement include historian Ramachandra Guha, former Delhi High Court judge Justice A.P. Shah, author Arundhati Roy, activist Harsh Mander, lawyer Indira Jaising, among several others.