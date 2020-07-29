Peace talks could start in a week: Ghani

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Tuesday that peace talks with the Taliban could begin “in a week’s time”, following the completion of a

crucial prisoner exchange. “To demonstrate the government’s commitment to peace, the Islamic Republic will soon complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners,” Ghani told senior officials at the presidential palace. “With this action, we look forward to the start of direct negotiations with the Taliban in a week’s time,” he added, speaking in English.