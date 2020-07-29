Assets, money-laundering: Hamza judicial remand extended for 14 days

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday extended for 14 days judicial remand of opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, in the assets beyond means and money-laundering case. Hamza was not produced before the court due to COVID-19 situation.
