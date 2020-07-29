close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 29, 2020

Man kills wife, daughter

National

A
APP
July 29, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: A man shot dead his wife and young daughter over a domestic dispute in the limits of Shah Jamal police and surrendered to police. Muhammad Tahir, 65, of Chandran Mor, Basti Nooran, exchanged harsh words with his wife Zahida Parveen, 46, and his daughter Munazza, 18, over a domestic issue and in a fit of rage he shot at and killed them.

Latest News

More From Pakistan