Man kills wife, daughter

MUZAFFARGARH: A man shot dead his wife and young daughter over a domestic dispute in the limits of Shah Jamal police and surrendered to police. Muhammad Tahir, 65, of Chandran Mor, Basti Nooran, exchanged harsh words with his wife Zahida Parveen, 46, and his daughter Munazza, 18, over a domestic issue and in a fit of rage he shot at and killed them.