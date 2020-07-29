Rally held for salaries of SZMCH employees

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A rally was held for the release of salaries of workers of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) under the banner of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) on Tuesday.

Dozens of SZMCH employees, members of Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pharmacist Association (PA), Young Nurses Association (YNA), Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Organisation (PAHPO), Pakistan Health Support Staff Organization (PHSSO), Young Paramedics Association (YPA), Employees Welfare Association (EWA) and All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) gathered at Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and started the protest rally up to DC office chowk.

There the protesters staged a sit-in and suspended traffic for more than an hour. Talking to the participants, GHA leader Imran Arshad said more than 700 ad hoc and daily wages employees of SZMCH have not been given salaries.