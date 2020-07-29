Coronavirus fast on its way out

ISLAMABAD: The new coronavirus disease is fast on its way out, as only 936 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the tally of cases to 276,043.

Twenty-three news deaths were reported during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,881.

Of 276,043 confirmed cases, Sindh reported 119,398 cases, Punjab 92,279, Balochistan 11,654, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 33,724, Islamabad 14,938, Gilgit Baltistan 2,010, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A total of 243,530 patients have recovered so far and sent back home.

In Punjab, nine more people died, while the number of confirmed cases reached 92,279 after registration of 206 new cases.

According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, on Tuesday the total number of deaths had reached 2,125.

The P&SHD confirmed that 70 new cases were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 64 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jhelum, 5 in Gujranwala, 6 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 8 in Gujrat, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin,14 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 8 in Faisalabad, 3 in Jhang, 3 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sargodha, 3 in Mianwali, 1 in Bhakkar, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 4 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh and 2 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Okara districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news. The Punjab health department has conducted 706,650 tests for COVID-19 so far while 81,265 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province. The Punjab health department has also appealed to the masses to adopt SOPs, cover their faces with masks and wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 574 cases and 10 deaths were reported in the province during the past 24 hours.

In a statement, he said 9,571 tests were carried out during this period. With the new cases, the provincial total has risen to 119, 398 while the death toll is 2,172. So far 108,989 patients have recovered from the disease, he said. The Sindh government has allowed cattle markets to operate from 7am to 11pm, according to a notification issued by the provincial home department. The notification states that the decision has been taken as per the discussions and decisions at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC): prior to this, the timings for cattle markets were 6am to 7pm.