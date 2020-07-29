Man held for marriage with underage girl

MUZAFFARGARH: Police Tuesday arrested an elderly man for contracting marriage with an underage girl in Dera Din Pannah.According to a police spokesman, Akhtar Hussain, 58, of Layyah solemnized nikkah with Tehmina Shafi, 14, by paying Rs 300,000 to her family. The police detained bridegroom, bride, her father and some guests.