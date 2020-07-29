close
Wed Jul 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
July 29, 2020

Man held for marriage with underage girl

National

A
APP
July 29, 2020

MUZAFFARGARH: Police Tuesday arrested an elderly man for contracting marriage with an underage girl in Dera Din Pannah.According to a police spokesman, Akhtar Hussain, 58, of Layyah solemnized nikkah with Tehmina Shafi, 14, by paying Rs 300,000 to her family. The police detained bridegroom, bride, her father and some guests.

Latest News

More From Pakistan