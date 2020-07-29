Man held for marriage with underage girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Police Tuesday arrested an elderly man for contracting marriage with an underage girl in Dera Din Pannah.According to a police spokesman, Akhtar Hussain, 58, of Layyah solemnized nikkah with Tehmina Shafi, 14, by paying Rs 300,000 to her family. The police detained bridegroom, bride, her father and some guests.
MUZAFFARGARH: Police Tuesday arrested an elderly man for contracting marriage with an underage girl in Dera Din Pannah.According to a police spokesman, Akhtar Hussain, 58, of Layyah solemnized nikkah with Tehmina Shafi, 14, by paying Rs 300,000 to her family. The police detained bridegroom, bride, her father and some guests.