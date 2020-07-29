Minister checks prices of essential items

LAHORE: Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Tuesday made a surprise visit to Township Main Bazaar to check availability and prices of flour and other essential items. During the visit, he censured the administration and relevant officers over not displaying rate lists at a few shops. He ordered for repatriating a price control magistrate to his parent department for showing negligence in the duties. He expressed indignation over opening of shops in lockdown. He directed for improve cleanliness in markets. He said it was the responsibility of the administration to ensure availability of essential edibles and their selling at fixed rates. He deplored that those officers who were not interested in providing relief to the masses have no right to remain on their posts.