Basharat inspects lockdown measures

LAHORE: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja along with Punjab Chief Secretary paid surprise visits to different areas of Lahore including Liberty Market, Barkat Market, Jail Road, Gulberg, Johar Town and Valencia to check the situation of lockdown in the city on Tuesday.

He also visited different cattle markets and reviewed the implementation of Corona SOPs there as well. Speaking on the occasion, he said the lockdown was very important to bring down corona cases otherwise ‘we could face a dangerous situation as experienced during relaxed lockdown on Eidul Fitr’. That is why I am reviewing the lockdown situation as directed by the CM, he said.