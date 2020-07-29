LDA abolishes commercialisation, recovery wings

LAHORE: For streamlining enforcement of rules of building and commercialisation and recovery of different fees, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has abolished its commercialisation and recovery wings and empowered its Directors Town Planning with new authorities and assignments.

Town Planning Wing is performing the functions of Building Control, approval of building plans, commercialisation, recovery of pending dues and sealing of illegal commercial use. The decision was taken by the newly-appointed DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarrar who said every director is now responsible for enforcement of rules in his jurisdiction.

A document redefining the powers of Director Town Planning revealed that it was seriously noticed/observed that different functions of different directorates were overlapping due to which performance was affecting. Moreover, the budget target for the year 2020-2021 for commercialisation and recovery has increased from Rs 2.1 billion to 3.1 billion. Furthermore, the LDA is functioning Land Use Control at district level (Lahore, Sheikhpura, Nankana and Kasur District).

It stated that in order to streamline the functions and facilitate the public under one umbrella it was needed to merge different directorate of Town Planning and assigning functions of building control, commercialisation and recovery. These functions will be performed by each directorate in their respective areas.

For commercialisation purpose, the area of district Lahore other than controlled area of LDA was given to Director TP-1 to V. While the Director Town Planning-VI will look after the area of Sheikhupura, Nankana & Kasur along with the general matters and assignments under Land Use Rules 2020.

As far as the other officials/officers working in these directorates, redistribution of area will be made accordingly. The capacity building measures will be required to implement new measures which may be taken by administration directorate, which would be submitted separately.

Sources in LDA said that amalgamation of Town Planning Directorates with commercialisation and recovery will bring positive changes in the system as earlier the directors used to shift responsibility on each other. Now every director is responsible for his/her own area in every aspect.