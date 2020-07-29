Indonesian women whipped for online pimping

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANDA ACEH: Two Indonesian women have been publicly whipped nearly 100 times each for selling sex workers´ services online, an official in the country´s conservative Aceh province said Tuesday. The two suspects were arrested in March along with five sex workers, who could also face a flogging if found guilty of violating law, said Aji Asmanuddin, head of Langsa´s law agency. “They were punished for violating sharia by advertising (sex) through the internet,” Asmanuddin said. Officials were struggling to crack down on the area´s booming online sex trade, he added. “This is the first (pimping) case in Langsa although we believe there are many of them out there,” Asmanuddin said. “We just don´t have the necessary tools to monitor them online. Rights groups have slammed public caning as cruel, and Indonesia´s President Joko Widodo has called for it to end.
BANDA ACEH: Two Indonesian women have been publicly whipped nearly 100 times each for selling sex workers´ services online, an official in the country´s conservative Aceh province said Tuesday. The two suspects were arrested in March along with five sex workers, who could also face a flogging if found guilty of violating law, said Aji Asmanuddin, head of Langsa´s law agency. “They were punished for violating sharia by advertising (sex) through the internet,” Asmanuddin said. Officials were struggling to crack down on the area´s booming online sex trade, he added. “This is the first (pimping) case in Langsa although we believe there are many of them out there,” Asmanuddin said. “We just don´t have the necessary tools to monitor them online. Rights groups have slammed public caning as cruel, and Indonesia´s President Joko Widodo has called for it to end.