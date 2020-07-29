Indonesian women whipped for online pimping

BANDA ACEH: Two Indonesian women have been publicly whipped nearly 100 times each for selling sex workers´ services online, an official in the country´s conservative Aceh province said Tuesday. The two suspects were arrested in March along with five sex workers, who could also face a flogging if found guilty of violating law, said Aji Asmanuddin, head of Langsa´s law agency. “They were punished for violating sharia by advertising (sex) through the internet,” Asmanuddin said. Officials were struggling to crack down on the area´s booming online sex trade, he added. “This is the first (pimping) case in Langsa although we believe there are many of them out there,” Asmanuddin said. “We just don´t have the necessary tools to monitor them online. Rights groups have slammed public caning as cruel, and Indonesia´s President Joko Widodo has called for it to end.