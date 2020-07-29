UK-Australian academic moved to harsh Iranian jail

SYDNEY: A jailed British-Australian academic has been moved to a notorious prison outside Tehran, Australian officials said Tuesday, issuing a blunt warning to Iranian authorities that they are responsible for her safety. A foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP they had confirmed that Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been transferred to Qarchak Prison, southeast of the Iranian capital. The former lecturer in Islamic studies is currently serving a 10-year sentence for espionage, a charge she denies. Qarchak prison is reportedly an all-women’s facility in an unused chicken factory. It is notorious for the ill-treatment of political prisoners and has been described as filthy and disease-ridden by rights groups. Recent reports indicate the prison has also had a cluster of coronavirus cases. “We hold Iran responsible for Dr Moore-Gilbert´s safety and wellbeing,” Australia´s department of foreign affairs said in an unusually direct statement. Australian officials said Ambassador Lyndall Sachs had recently visited Moore-Gilbert in Tehran´s Evin jail, where she was previously held. From there the academic had been able to be in phone contact with her family. “We are urgently seeking further consular access to her at this new location,” a spokesperson said. “Dr Moore-Gilbert´s case is one of the Australian government´s highest priorities, including for our embassy officials in Tehran.”