UN, AU urge Darfur troop deployment to protect civilians

KHARTOUM: The joint UN-African Union mission in Sudan’s war-torn Darfur region urged the government Tuesday to deploy troops there “as soon as possible” following a wave of deadly attacks on civilians. The UNAMID call came a day after the United Nations reported a massacre of more than 60 people in the impoverished region. On Sunday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the government would send security forces to the western desert region to “protect citizens and the farming season”. UNAMID said Tuesday that it “hopes that this force will be fully deployed as soon as possible and will be adequately equipped and trained to protect all residents of Darfur without exception”. “The civilian population in Darfur has endured enough suffering, and they deserve to live in peace and tranquility without fear of being attacked,” it said in a statement. Conflict broke out in the region in 2003 when ethnic minority rebels staged an uprising against the government of then-president Omar al-Bashir, citing marginalisation and discrimination. Khartoum responded by unleashing the feared Janjaweed militia, mainly recruited from Arab pastoralist tribes, in a scorched earth campaign that left 300,000 people dead and displaced 2.5 million. Violence in Darfur has eased since Bashir´s ouster by the army amid mass protests against his rule last year.