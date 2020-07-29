N Korea’s Kim says N-deterrent crucial

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons guarantee its safety, state media reported Tuesday, signalling once again that it will not give up its arsenal.

Kim was addressing a conference of veterans on the 67th anniversary of the 1953 armistice that ended Korean War hostilities, the official Korean Central News Agency said. Up to three million Koreans died in the three-year conflict, in which the armistice has never been replaced with a peace treaty, leaving North and South technically still at war.

“Thanks to our reliable and effective self-defensive nuclear deterrent, there will no longer be such word as war on this land,” Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA. “Our national security and future will be firmly guaranteed forever,” he added.