Wed Jul 29, 2020
AFP
July 29, 2020

Third Iraq protester dies of tear gas canister wound this week

World

AFP
July 29, 2020

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi protester died Tuesday after being shot with a tear gas canister in overnight skirmishes with police in the capital, medical and security sources told AFP.

The clashes came just hours after Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi instructed security forces not to “fire a single bullet” at demonstrators, following the deaths of two other protesters Monday morning in Baghdad.

But by Monday evening, the confrontations in the capital´s main anti-government protest camp of Tahrir Square had started anew. “He was shot in the head and chest, and more than a dozen others were wounded. He was in intensive care and died this morning,” a medic said.

The protests began Sunday night in Baghdad and several southern cities, expressing fury at poor public services as temperatures topping 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) have swelled demand for air-conditioning and overwhelmed dilapidated power grids.

