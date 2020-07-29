Virus fears force animal sellers online for Eidul Azha festival

NEW DELHI: Prancing in front of a camera with its blond mane blowing in the wind, “007” is one of thousands of goats being sold online as Muslims prepare for a key religious festival shaken this year by the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of goats, sheep and cattle are slaughtered annually at Eidul Azha, observed by Muslims across the world, including some 600 million in South Asia.

The pandemic has, however, badly hit India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, which have shut or heavily restricted major markets, while fears about catching the virus are keeping customers away ahead of the main festival on Saturday.

Faced with deserted markets, livestock breeders and traders have turned to websites, apps and social media to showcase their animals. Fahad Zariwala promotes goats such as “007” from farms across India on his YouTube channel, which has more than 800,000 followers.

“I shoot a slow-motion video with beautiful music, and I make them (goats) popular,” said Zariwala, who is based in Mumbai.Video beauty contest “They have a personality and are... mostly named after Bollywood movies and trending characters in Bollywood,” he told AFP.Zariwala has seen a huge increase in viewers from Australia, Britain, the United States and the Middle East, which all have large South Asian diasporas.

In Pakistan, home to 215 million people, dozens of apps and websites have sprung up. Buyers can select an animal and have it delivered to their doorstep, slaughtered or donated to a charity. Qurbani App chief executive Muhammad Ali Chaudhry said “orders have gone through the roof”. In Dhaka’s biggest cattle market, livestock sales are down from 400,000 a week in previous years to 30,000. “Last year many people came. We were very busy,” said trader Kalu Bepari — who travelled 245kms (150 miles) to the bazaar with 13 bulls, but has only sold two “for a very cheap price”.