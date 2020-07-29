Mauritanian MPs vote to reinstate court to prosecute presidents

NOUAKCHOTT: Mauritanian MPs late Monday voted to re-establish a high court with jurisdiction to hear cases of “high treason” against former heads of state and government ministers. The move comes after the West African state´s former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz this month refused a summons from a parliamentary inquiry into state-related business affairs during his time in office.

Issues included the management of oil revenues, the sale of state-owned property in the capital Nouakchott and the liquidation of a state-owned food company. On Monday evening, MPs voted to adopt a legal amendment that would reinstate a high court that existed in Mauritania before the largely desert nation of some 4.5 million people reformed its constitution in 2017. If Mauritania´s current president and its Supreme Court sign off on the reinstatement, the court would sit in October, a parliamentary official told AFP.

The official, who declined to be named, said that the court “is not directed against anyone”. However, MPs will next vote on whether to drop the inquiry into Abdel Aziz or proceed to a legal case against him — which would be heard by the reinstated high court. Abdel Aziz is a former general who first came to power in a coup in Mauritania in 2008. He was elected president the next year, then re-elected in 2014. He did not seek re-election last year, when his former political ally, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, won the presidency.