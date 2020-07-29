2 robbers killed

Rawalpindi: Two robbers reportedly killed following a robbery bid in exchange of fire with police in the limits of Banni Police station here on Tuesday.

Three robbers intruded into a shop here on Tuesday and injured a shopkeeper on resistance.

While in bid to flee, police reached at the scene and seeing the police, the robbers opened fire at police. In exchange of fire with police, one robber was killed on the scene, while another injured and was arrested while a police constable Kafeel also sustained bullet injuries.

