IIU engineering centre lauded

Islamabad : The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has appreciated the noticeable achievements and progress made by the Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE) at International Islamic University.

The centre is pursuing the goal of convergence of energy and nano-scale electronics avenues for economic growth in the country. It has originated as an implementation and outcome of Bank’s funded two back to back international grants.

CAEPE is a university wide Centre and a user-access facility with Pakistan’s First ISO-5 Cleanroom for device fabrication and over 300 scientific projects from within and outside the university utilizing its unique facilities.