TME holds virtual high achievers ceremony

Islamabad : The current pandemic along with a lot of things has also deprived all students of experiences that they would take along to their future lives. Experiences that build their character and sense of unity. However, being the pioneer of introducing innovation The Millennium Education (TME), under the leadership of Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (TI) organised the first ever ‘Virtual High Achievers Ceremony 2020’, says a press release.

The learners at TME were given the opportunity to celebrate their outstanding achievements with their friends and family. The event was broadcast virtually on social media platforms simultaneously all across Pakistan. The first half of the two hour long event was hosted by Anza Saqib Akhund, manager marketing & outreach. After the recitation of the Holy Quran and the National Anthem of Pakistan officially commenced by the message of the chief guest, Sardar Masood Khan, president of Azad & Jammu Kashmir. The president complemented TME for the strong commitment towards education and efforts to encourage holistic development of the youth in our country. He congratulated the Founder & CEO Faisal Mushtaq for being the advocate of technological innovation and implementation.

The Founder & CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq addressed the audience next and congratulated the students for being accepted into top Universities across the globe that include Harvard, Cambridge, Yale, Johns Hopkins etc. In his address he encouraged the young millennials find opportunity in this time of adversity. He motivated them to think beyond the challenges of today and excel in their particular fields as they graduate as the citizens of the world. He also laid emphasis on today’s need for unity, practicality and empathy.

The CEO’s message was followed by messages of Erum Atif who laid emphasis on the need of virtual learning environment for students today and also commended the achievements of all the Millennials, her address was followed by a message of Sabina Zakir, Director of Schools, Community & Outreach, she lauded the efforts and achievements of the students nationwide. After her address, there were video messages of students from across Pakistan who presented their achievements to the nation with joy and thanked the efforts TME has put in their grooming as responsible custodians of the society. Then the GM Department of International Qualifications Azra Tahir congratulated all the students for achieving the excellent grades and securing admissions to Top Universities across the globe. She encouraged them to bear the torch for Pakistan and follow their dreams.

The second half of the event was hosted by the respective A-level & IGCSE campuses nationwide and was hosted by their respective Guidance Counselor, Academic Coordinator, Principal and Headmaster/Headmistress. The ceremony generated a wave of gratitude and happiness among the students and parental community of TME and there were a lot of testimonials from the stakeholders who appreciated the system’s efforts in providing the virtual experience to millennials.