Swiss envoy donates PPEs to PIMS

Islamabad : Healthcare services through well planned and synchronised directions have played an efficient role in straightening the curve of COVID-19 related morbidity and mortality in Pakistan. The frontline healthcare providers have delivered their best in alleviating the sufferings of infected patients.

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat expressed these views as he eulogised the professional work of frontline healthcare providers fighting with the pandemic. The Ambassador handed over about 2000 high quality personal protective/ hazmat suits to the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in a simple yet graceful ceremony held at the Swiss embassy Tuesday morning.

Dr. Minhaj us Siraj, joint executive director of PIMS thanked the ambassador for the gesture. Receiving the gift, Dr. Siraj said, “This is an extremely valuable contribution for keeping our healthcare workers safe from the deadly COVID-19 infection.”

The PPEs have been delivered at a very appropriate time when the tertiary care hospitals of the capital, especially PIMS, is gearing up to restore its outdoor services for the public, in the coming weeks. These services were withheld in the wake of spread of COVID-19 since four months.

The ambassador expressed keen interest in Pakistan’s health system and the referral system modified in the wake of the current pandemic.