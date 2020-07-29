Transgenders seek assistance from ‘Tahafuz’ centre

Rawalpindi: Transgenders reached ‘Tahafuz Khidmat Markaz’ to seek assistance against harassment by unknown persons.

Following a viral video of harassment by an armed person with transgender, CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis took notice and registered case against the unknown persons for harassing transgender under sections of Kidnapping and physical abusing with Waris Khan Police station.

Tahafuz Khidmat Markaz, which has been specifically established to serve transgender community in face of any issue contacted the victim transgenders and assured them for justice.

The victim transgenders reached Tahafuz Khidmat Markaz and recorded their complaints against the unknown person as seen in viral video on social media.

SP (Rawal Division) Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that persons witnessed in the viral video has been identified adding that police teams have been constituted to arrest the armed person for harassing transgender.