IIU engineering centre lauded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has appreciated the noticeable achievements and progress made by the Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE) at International Islamic University.
The centre is pursuing the goal of convergence of energy and nano-scale electronics avenues for economic growth in the country. It has originated as an implementation and outcome of Bank’s funded two back to back international grants.
CAEPE is a university wide Centre and a user-access facility with Pakistan’s First ISO-5 Cleanroom for device fabrication and over 300 scientific projects from within and outside the university utilizing its unique facilities.
Islamabad : The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has appreciated the noticeable achievements and progress made by the Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering (CAEPE) at International Islamic University.
The centre is pursuing the goal of convergence of energy and nano-scale electronics avenues for economic growth in the country. It has originated as an implementation and outcome of Bank’s funded two back to back international grants.
CAEPE is a university wide Centre and a user-access facility with Pakistan’s First ISO-5 Cleanroom for device fabrication and over 300 scientific projects from within and outside the university utilizing its unique facilities.