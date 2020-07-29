Awareness walk held at HFH on World Hepatitis Day

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) in collaboration with Centre for Liver and Digestive Diseases Holy Family Hospital, Society for Therapeutic Endoscopy Pakistan (STEP), Pakistan Society of Hepatology (PSH), Department of Community Medicine & Preventive Health and Shifa4u organised an awareness walk to celebrate World Hepatitis Day.

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 with an aim to raise global awareness on the issue and the theme for the year is ‘find the missing millions’.

According to organisers of the walk, Pakistan being number two in the world with HCV viremic prevalence of 5.8%, shares a major disease burden. WHO has launched a global campaign to eliminate hepatitis C from the world by 2030 and Pakistan is also celebrating the day on July 28 with the mission to eliminate hepatitis from Pakistan by 2030.

An estimated 257 million people are living with hepatitis B and 71 million are living with hepatitis C respectively and nine out of 10 people living with viral hepatitis are unaware that they are infected with the disease, that’s more than 290 million people across the globe.

The awareness walk was organized starting from Centre for liver and Digestive Diseases (CLD) and ending at Administrative Block of HFH. Vice Chancellor RMU Rawalpindi Professor Muhammad Umer, Head of Gastroenterology Professor Bushra Khaar, Dean of Medicine Professor M. Khurram, Medical Superintendent at HFH Dr. Shahzad Ahmed, Gastroenterologist Dr. Zahid Mahmood Minhas, Head of department Medical Unit-1 Dr. Saima Usman and Senior Registrar (CLD) Dr. Tayyab Saeed Akhtar participated in the walk along with doctors from different specialties, medical students, paramedical staff and patients.

The participants were holding banners displaying awareness material regarding various aspects of the disease wile huge banners with similar information were also displayed in all tertiary care hospitals of Rawalpindi. Free screening and vaccination camp was also organised.

Professor Umar said with the vision of eliminating hepatitis by 2030, RMU along with CLD has launched a 'Hepatitis Free Rawalpindi' Programme which is the first program of its kind and a step forward towards elimination of hepatitis from Pakistan. It is a community based program for screening, diagnoses and treatment of hepatitis C cases in Rawalpindi city.