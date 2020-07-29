Public called for reinforcement of SOPs to prevent spread of COVID-19

Islamabad : The Ministry of National Health Services, UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tuesday called upon the public to reinforce adherence to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and to strictly enforce key preventive behaviours against Coronavirus.

Chaired by the PM’s Special Adviser on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, the public online event highlighted that everyone in Pakistan has a role to play to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus. The goal is to avoid a repetition of the spike in Coronavirus transmission which followed Eidul Fitr in May by strictly observing the SOPs against the pandemic, as flagged by Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier.

“We are at a critical juncture of the current pandemic, witnessing a significant decrease in the number of cases, and no way can afford slackness or complacence, as was observed during Eidul Fitr days,” said Dr. Zafar Mirza.

Not only has the COVID-19 outbreak impacted people’s lives and health across the country, it has also adversely impacted the delivery of essential public services including heath, nutrition, education, water and sanitation.

“We are now at a crucial stage of our joint fight against Coronavirus, which Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Special Assistant Dr. Zafar Mirza have been leading since March, together with partners and dedicated frontline health workers,” said UNICEF Representative Aida Girma. “It is crucial that we all implement the few behaviours that are key to save lives and prevent the spread of the virus among our families and communities. The more we adhere to these behaviours, the sooner we will be able to resume a normal life and provide children and families with the essential services which they need, such as immunization against preventable diseases, nutrition to keep at bay lifelong problems such as stunting and wasting, and education to help children and adolescents build their future and that of their communities.”

Pakistan is working to resume and sustain the provision of essential services with support from UNICEF and WHO across the country. Immunization against polio has already resumed in a number of high-risk districts.

“WHO appreciates the efforts of Pakistan to resume the provision of essential health care services in the context of Covid-19 with the support of all the partners, particularly WHO and UNICEF,” said WHO Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala. “Immunization against polio and vaccine- preventable diseases has already resumed in many districts successfully. WHO greatly admires the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Minister of Health Dr. Zafar Mirza in fighting against COVID-19 epidemic in Pakistan.”

Recorded messages of the Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz, international cricketer Muhammad Rizwan, focal person for COVID-19 at PIMS Dr. Naseem Akhtar, and 15-year-old Areesha Fatima were played during the event, in which they called on people to mobilize against the virus and help save lives.